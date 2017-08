Jordan- 5 members of polling and counting committee injured in road accident MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

Tafilah, Aug.15 (Petra) -- Five employees of a polling and counting committee, were injured early Tuesday as their car was heading to one of the polling centers in Al-eis district in Tafilah Governorate, some 183 kilometers southwest of Amman, an official source announced.Head of Tafialh election committee , Saleh Habashneh said that the five injured members were rushed to Prince Zaid Bin Al-Hussein Military Hopital for treatment and were listed in medium condition.The injured employees were replaced by other members to avoid obstructing the election process, Habashneh said, adding that President of the Independent Electoral Commission, Khaled Al-Kalalda was reassured, in a telephone call, on the health of the injured members.















