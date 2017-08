Jordan- IEC: polling, counting centers are closed zone MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

In a press conference, the spokesperson stressed that only persons who have the ID cards issued by the IEC which include their names and pictures n enter the zones.



Photography and filming by journalists are also banned inside the closed area, where voters can elect their candidates, he said, adding that these measures are taken to maintain confidentiality of the elections and not to put pressure on voters will.



