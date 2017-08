Israeli bulldozers destroy Palestinian building in Jerusalem MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





The member of the local follow-up committee in the town, Raed Abu Riala, said in a statement that the building was constructed 10 years ago, pointing out that the demolishing crews and bulldozers were accompanied by a large force of Israeli soldiers.



WH

15/8/2017 - 11:24:37 AM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, Aug.15 (Petra)-- The Jerusalem municipality bulldozers early Tuesday demolished a Palestinian two-story building in the center of Al-Issawiya town in the occupied Holly city of Jerusalem, claiming it is built without a permit.The member of the local follow-up committee in the town, Raed Abu Riala, said in a statement that the building was constructed 10 years ago, pointing out that the demolishing crews and bulldozers were accompanied by a large force of Israeli soldiers.WH15/8/2017 - 11:24:37 AM MENAFN1508201701170000ID1095731902 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days