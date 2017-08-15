Jordan- Polling process goes smoothly across Kingdom, IEC MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

In a press conference to announce the beginning of the polling process, the spokesperson said that the polling and counting committee at Al-Karama School in the



He also announced that 5 members of a polling and counting committee in Al-Eis district in Tafilah Governorate, were injured in a road accident when their car overturned as they were heading for the polling center.



The injured employees were transferred to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in fair condition, he said, adding that the committee was replaced by another trained one.



IEC's President Khaled Kalaldeh, is following up on health condition of members of the committee with the competent authorities, Momani said.



The commission's spokesperson also announced that first ballot was rorded in Al-Adasi district in Al-balqa Governorate at 7:00 am, bringing the number of voters at 7:15 to around 7,300, while at 7:35 am the number stood at around 30,000.



Momani stressed that the polling process is proceeding easily and smoothly with only one accident occurred in Irbid Governorate, where head of polling and counting committee prevented observers from entering the polling center, adding that contacts were made and the issue was resolved.



Electronic connectivity was placed successful on time, he said, with only one case of power outage at the Sarut School in Jerash Governorate, where an alternative system of power was operated immediately.



With regard to facilities provided to people with disabilities, he explained that the IEC has previously announced the importance of informing the commission of voters with special needs in advance to be registered in ground floor polling rooms, but no case was registered . A group of young volunteers are prepared to assist elderly people as well as persons with special needs to enable them vote easily, he said.



