(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 13, (KUNA): #Kuwait Shooting Club signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday with its Kazakh counterpart in an effort to further the precision sport in both nations. The deal was sealed on the sidelines of the seventh Asian Shotgun Championship held in Kazakhstan, Duaij Al-Otaibi, the president of the Arab and Kuwaiti shooting clubs, told KUNA.

He added that he signed the MoU along with the Kazakh Minister of #Sports and Culture, applauding the world's largest landlocked country for organizing a spectacle that featured 350 competitors representing more than 29 nations. He went on to thank the Kuwaiti leadership for its overwhelming support of the sport of shooting.

