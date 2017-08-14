SpeedCast International Ltd(ASX:SDA)Awarded VSAT License in Iraq, Completes Systems Integration Project Including Local Managed Network Services Contract with International Oilfield Services Group MENAFN - ABN Newswire - 14/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





The VSAT license is a strict new requirement as of January 2017 for service providers operating in Iraq, which was previously covered under the yearly telecommunications license required to operate communications networks in-country. Speedcast's local entity has renewed its general telecommunications license in addition to being awarded the VSAT-specific license, allowing the company to continue to support customers in the region for satellite connectivity as well as other telecommunications and technology services.



"Obtaining the VSAT license is a huge win for us, as it was essential for us to continue providing reliable communications to international customers doing business in Iraq," said Keith Johnson, EVP, Energy, Speedcast. "The customer we are supporting for this systems integration project is new to operating in the country and was looking for an experienced international service provider they could trust. Speedcast's unique experience in providing ruggedized communications equipment and highly reliable services made us a great fit for the environment, which includes extreme temperatures and desert conditions. Being one of the few companies with the license to provide managed satellite communications in-country, Speedcast is able to exceed the customer's needs with the dependability and professionalism that has made the company a leader in the industry."



Theroject scope includes four sites at a major oilfield in southern Iraq, utilising Speedcast's locally-licensed entity to deliver communications services and 24x7 support. The sites are equipped with terrestrial, microwave and satellite connectivity, CCTV, video conferencing, WAN optimization and a range of IT equipment. Fiber and microwave serve as the primary connections with satellite providing backup. Terrestrial and VSAT networks were provided together to ensure business continuity for both operator and service contractors, so both drilling and critical business data could be transmitted 100 percent of the time. Under the terms of the agreement, Speedcast will also provide end-user VSAT licenses.



Speedcast's system integration experience spans 30 years and includes engineering and design, procurement, testing, installation and maintenance for complete communications needs - from entertainment systems and security and monitoring services to navigation equipment, video streaming, internet of things (IoT) and more.





About SpeedCast International Ltd



(MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Sydney, Aug 14, 2017 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited (), the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced it has been awarded a VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) license to operate in #Iraq through its locally-licensed entity, prompting the completion of a new systems integration project providing managed network services for an international oilfield services group in the country.The VSAT license is a strict new requirement as of January 2017 for service providers operating in Iraq, which was previously covered under the yearly telecommunications license required to operate communications networks in-country. Speedcast's local entity has renewed its general telecommunications license in addition to being awarded the VSAT-specific license, allowing the company to continue to support customers in the region for satellite connectivity as well as other telecommunications and technology services."Obtaining the VSAT license is a huge win for us, as it was essential for us to continue providing reliable communications to international customers doing business in Iraq," said Keith Johnson, EVP, Energy, Speedcast. "The customer we are supporting for this systems integration project is new to operating in the country and was looking for an experienced international service provider they could trust. Speedcast's unique experience in providing ruggedized communications equipment and highly reliable services made us a great fit for the environment, which includes extreme temperatures and desert conditions. Being one of the few companies with the license to provide managed satellite communications in-country, Speedcast is able to exceed the customer's needs with the dependability and professionalism that has made the company a leader in the industry."Theroject scope includes four sites at a major oilfield in southern Iraq, utilising Speedcast's locally-licensed entity to deliver communications services and 24x7 support. The sites are equipped with terrestrial, microwave and satellite connectivity, CCTV, video conferencing, WAN optimization and a range of IT equipment. Fiber and microwave serve as the primary connections with satellite providing backup. Terrestrial and VSAT networks were provided together to ensure business continuity for both operator and service contractors, so both drilling and critical business data could be transmitted 100 percent of the time. Under the terms of the agreement, Speedcast will also provide end-user VSAT licenses.Speedcast's system integration experience spans 30 years and includes engineering and design, procurement, testing, installation and maintenance for complete communications needs - from entertainment systems and security and monitoring services to navigation equipment, video streaming, internet of things (IoT) and more.About SpeedCast International Ltd () is the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, end-to-end remote communication and IT solutions. The company utilizes an extensive worldwide footprint of local support, infrastructure and coverage to design, integrate, secure and optimize networks tailored to customer needs. With differentiated technology, an intense customer focus and a strong safety culture, SpeedCast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries via 39 teleports, including offshore rigs and cruise ships, 10,000 maritime vessels and 4,500 terrestrial sites. Speedcast supports mission-critical applications in industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, media, cruise and government. Learn more at .

MENAFN1408201701110000ID1095729879













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days





