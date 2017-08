Qatar Airways launches dedicated 24 hours Customer Service channel on Twitter MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor - 13/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Using the dedicated support handle of QRsupport, passengers can raise their enquiries and receive replies 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week in English and Arabic from the airline's Customer Service team.



'Social media has transformed the way and speed in which people interact with one another and businesses, so we are delighted that this new Twitter handle demonstrates our ongoing commitment to inovate and to continue raising the bar in anticipating and meeting the needs of our passengers, quickly and smoothly,' said Ehab Amin, Chief Commercial Officer,



'Qatar Airways will continue to enhance our renowned customer service both in the sky and on the ground, recognising the increasingly important role played by social media. We are committed to continually evolving and offering even more ways for our passengers to communicate with us.'



(MENAFN - #Bangladesh Monitor) DOHA : #Qatar Airways has launched a bilingual and dedicated 24 hours Customer Service channel on Twitter QRsupportUsing the dedicated support handle of QRsupport, passengers can raise their enquiries and receive replies 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week in English and Arabic from the airline's Customer Service team.'Social media has transformed the way and speed in which people interact with one another and businesses, so we are delighted that this new Twitter handle demonstrates our ongoing commitment to inovate and to continue raising the bar in anticipating and meeting the needs of our passengers, quickly and smoothly,' said Ehab Amin, Chief Commercial Officer, #Qatar Airways.'Qatar Airways will continue to enhance our renowned customer service both in the sky and on the ground, recognising the increasingly important role played by social media. We are committed to continually evolving and offering even more ways for our passengers to communicate with us.' MENAFN1308201701630000ID1095725472













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days