(MENAFN - #Bangladesh Monitor) DHAKA : Following a directive from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the #UAE has 'temporarily' opened a new air corridor for #Qatar Airways aircraft wanting to land in Doha.The corridor, designated T665, extends from waypoint DAPER off the coast of the #UAE to ITMUS, approximately 70nm north-west of Abu Dhabi and to the OVONA waypoint in the Bahraini flight information region. #Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) chairman, Abdullah bin Nasser Turki Al-Subaie, said the new corridor was a directesult of ICAO arbitration. The QCAA said the new airway was over international waters, an area supposedly available to everyone.While the new corridor alleviated scheduling and cost issues for #Qatar Airways, it is only open to incoming aircraft. More importantly, #Qatar Airways aircraft are still banned from overflying the UAE, #Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The latter is unlikely to make any concessions at all; it is not a signatory to the ICAO transit agreement. MENAFN1308201701630000ID1095725470













