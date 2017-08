(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's volleyball team defeated #Kazakhstan 3-0 to record their second win in Pool A of Asian qualifiers for the 2018 FIVB World Cup in Tehran yesterday.

With this victory, the Qatari team strengthened their chances of qualifying for the finals. #Qatar beat #SouthKorea 3-2 and lost to #China 3-0 earlier in the tournament.

Yesterday, the Qatari team managed to control the match where they outplayed their opponents in all the sets to finish the match with scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-18.

Besides Qatari,the other teams in the group are Kazakhstan, #Iran and China.

Today will be a rest day for Al Annabi and they will face the strong Iranian outfit tomorrow.The qualifiers are in a one-round tournament, with the first and second in the group to qualify for the World Cup finals in #Italy and #Bulgaria in the summer of 2018.The Qatari team prepared for this tournament by participating in the last Asian Championship, as well as entering an outside camp in Turkey.

MENAFN1208201700630000ID1095725461