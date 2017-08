(MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels: Belgian Tim Wellens won yesterday's sixth stage as Tom Dumoulin of the #Netherlands took the overall lead in the BinckBank Tour.

Lotto Soudal's Wellens outsprinted Giro d'Italia winner Dumoulin at the end of the 196.6km stage from Riemst to Houffalize after the pair broke clear of the pack with a littlender 25km left.

Belgian Jasper Stuyven led home a small group of chasers 17 seconds back.Dumoulin now leads Wellens by four seconds with Olympic champion Greg Van Abermaet third at 46sec ahead of today's 193.5km final stage from Essen to Geraardsbergen.

