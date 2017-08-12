Khataab claims maiden Group 1 win with Doha Cup triumph MENAFN - The Peninsula - 12/08/2017

Jockey J Cabre (right) astride Khataab reaching the finish line to win the Doha Cup (Gr1).







(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula It was in the very final strides in the Doha Cup (Gr1), yesterday at the Deauville-La Touques Racecourse in Deauville, France, that Khataab, for the colours of Al Shaqab Racing, came to snatch victory from Lightning Bolt.

The five-year-old, bred by Haras du Grand Courgeon was held up in last position during the race, before coming with his run wide on the outside, looking for the fresh ground. The title holder, Sylvine Al Maury, who was also held up, came to take a close third place at the end.

Khataab was winning his first Group 1, after finishing in fourth at this level last time out.

Thomas Fourcy, who trains the winner, said: 'He is a very good horse, but his career has been dogged by health issues. For the moment, we have found a way to manage him. He needs to run fresh, and it helps him to have regular care. It has paid off today. He has beaten two very classy horses. However these two ran only 13 days ago, at Group 1 PA level. After having tough races in England, and the rain helped him. For now, Khataab will be aimed towards the #Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend. In October, even on good ground, he should run well as he has class.

Meanwhile, Joudh, who carries the colours of Yas Horse Racing Management, remains unbeaten from four runs when winning the Al Rayyan Cup (Gr1 PA), yesterday at Deauville.

The filly, who was running for the first time over 2.000 metres, was held up in last during the race. Her jockey Mickaël Barzalona followed Rijm, the representative of Al Shaqab Racing, when she made her move, and took the lead in the final hundred meters. Dynamites took third place, close behind.

This was Joudh's second Group 1, after her win in June in the #Qatar Coupe de #France des Chevaux Arabes. Her trainer, Didier Guillemin, said: 'The conditions today were very different to those at Chantilly. She has come on well since that win, as she showed here. In this ground, you don't want to make any effort more than necessary. She will go to the race at Saint-Cloud, the #Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches and then ultimately to the French Arabian Breeders' Challenge Pouliches-Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan.













