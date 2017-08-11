Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Strong oil demand growth helping market rebalance: IEA  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 11/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times)
* Weaker Opec compliance with cuts, #Libya output buoy supply
* Non-Opec production to grow strongly in 2017-2018
* IEA says stocks draw could slow after historic data revision

World oil demand will grow more than expected this year, helping to ease a global glut despite rising production from North America and weak Opec compliance with output cuts, the International Energy Agency said on Friday.
The agency raised its 2017 demand growth forecast to 1.5mn barrels per day (bpd) from 1.4mn bpd in its previous monthly report and said it expected demand to expand by a further 1.4mn bpd next year.
"Producers should find encouragement from demand, which is growing year-on-year more strongly than first thought," said the Paris-based IEA, which advises industrialised nations on energy policy.
"There would be more confidence that rebalancing is here to stay if some producers party to the output agreements were not, just as they are gaining the upper hand, showing signs of weakening their resolve," the IEA said.
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is curbing output by about 1.2mn bpd, while Russia and other non-Opec producers are cutting a further 600,000 bpd until March 2018 to help support oil prices.
The IEA said Opec's cpliance with the cuts in July had fallen to 75%, the lowest since the cuts began in January.

It cited weak compliance by Algeria, #Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.
In addition, Opec member Libya, which is currently exempt from the output cuts, steeply increased output.
As a result, the overall global oil supply rose by 520,000 bpd in July to stand 500,000 bpd above year-ago levels.
Adding to the challenges of oil producers to support oil prices is rising non-Opec output, which is expected to expand by 0.7mn bpd in 2017 and by 1.4mn bpd in 2018 on strong gains in the United States, which is not participating in the output caps.
Still, strong global demand growth is helping to clear excess barrels with the IEA registering a decline in stocks in industrialised nations in both June and July.
Stocks remain 219mn barrels above a 5-year average - a level that Opec is targeting with its output cuts.
The IEA also revised historic demand data for 2015-2016 for developing countries, cutting it by 0.2-0.4mn bpd.
"The impact of carrying this lower demand base into 2017 against unchanged supply numbers is that stock draws later in the year are likely to be lower than first thought," the IEA said.

MENAFN1108201700670000ID1095721019
 
 


Gulf Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help