10/08/2017
Intel will build a fleet of 100 self-driving test cars
11 Aug 2017


Another company jumps on the bandwagon of creating self-driving vehicles.

Post acquisition of Mobileye, an Israeli self-driving sensor and computing company, Intel will now build 100 autonomous test vehicles. It plans to begin road tests later this year.

This shows the prowess of Intel and Mobileye's hybrid autonomous driving software system.

Here's more.


It will act as a supplier
Supplier


Intel's test fleet will have different vehicle brands and types to show that its proprietary platform can be used across all applications.

This will serve as the company's sales tol to woo potential partners and customers.

Intel will also use the same to get safety validations and make sure that the regulators have no problem in certifying them compliant to transportation rule requirements.


Testing of vehicles
Intel


The firm will be collecting data from these vehicles to improve the technology, as and when needed. Intel will conduct the testing of these vehicles in the US, Israel, and parts of Europe.

Currently, Alphabet's Waymo and GM's Cruise are the ones conducting active test fleets for autonomous vehicles.

Hopefully, Intel will be able to join in as a major player in this category.

