Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Paris car-ramming sparks debate over anti-terror patrols  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 10/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times)
The latest attack on French anti-terror soldiers sparked debate on Thursday over whether troops should remain on patrol around the country after being repeatedly targeted by extremists.
On Wednesday, a 36-year-old Algerian man was arrested after a motorway car chase and is suspected of driving a BMW into a group of servicemen in a suburb of Paris earlier in the day, injuring six of them.
Named as Hamou B., he was shot five times by police and was recovering in hospital in northern Lille and was not well enough to be questioned, a police source said.
The man, a taxi driver, had no previous convictions and was not on France's terror watch list.
The incident was the sixth attack on patrolling soldiers since 7,000 troops were ordered onto the streets in January 2015 after an attack by two jihadists on the offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.
Leftist lawmaker Clementine Autain charged Thursday that the force is counterproductive, telling French radio: "Most of their operations are aimed at protecting themselves."
The soldiers form part of so-called "Sentinelle" force which patrols French streets and guards high-risk areas such as tourist sites and religious buildings.
In one dramatic incident, a 39-year-old man was gunned down at Paris's Orly airport on March 18 after attacking a soldier and shouting: "I am ready to die for Allah."
On February 3, a 29-year-old Egyptian armed with a machete in each hand attacked four soldiers at Paris's Louvre Museum, shouting "Allahu Akbar".
Right-wing MP Daniel Fasquelle called for an overhaul of the Sentinelle force.
He questioned whether the soldiers were adequately trained for the job of preventing the kind of terror attacks that have claimed more than 230 lives in France.

Vincent Desportes, former director of France's military academy the Ecole Superieure de Guerre, told AFP: "Since the beginning they have essentially served as targets."
'Lightning rod'
Historian Benedicte Cheron agrees, telling the news magazine Le Point in a recent interview: "Let's face it: Sentinelle is a lightning rod that attracts lightning."
But a lawmaker with the ruling Republic on the Move (REM) party defended the force, saying it "demonstrates the contribution of the French army... to the security of the country."
In Wednesday's incident in the upmarket western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, the BMW rolled slowly down a quiet street, then accelerated as it neared the troops, ramming into them before speeding away.
Three of the soldiers sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Some 300 police later tracked down the rented vehicle on a motorway near the northern port of Calais, about an hour from Lille where the suspect is in hospital.
Investigators are analysing clues found Wednesday during a search of the suspect's home in the Val d'Oise a suburb northwest of Paris, police said.
The Sentinelle force was set up after jihadist gunmen attacked the offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, killing 12, on January 7, 2015.
#France has been under a state of emergency since the Islamic State attacks in Paris in November 2015, which left 130 people dead.
The Islamic State group (IS) has repeatedly targeted #France because of its participation in the US-led international coalition fighting the jihadists, with French jets carrying out air strikes in Syria.

MENAFN1008201700670000ID1095720490
 
 


Gulf Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help