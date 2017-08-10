Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Qatar- Decoded: How tongue keeps its tastes right  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 10/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Signals sent by tongue's taste cells prevent the brain from confusing between bitter and sweet tastes, a study has showed.
Humans perceive taste through thousands of tiny sensory organs called taste buds, which are located mostly on the upper surface of the tongue.
Each taste bud contains 50 to 100 taste cells, which contain molecules, known as receptors, that can detect each type of taste sweet, bitter, sour, salty, or umami (savoury). These taste cells then relay this information from the tongue to the brain.
Using this knowledge, the scientists were able to rewire the taste-system of mice to perceive sweet stimuli as bitter tastes, and vice versa.
The discovery provides new insights into how the tongue keeps its sense of taste organised despite the rapid turnover of the cells in its taste buds, the researchers said.
'Most portions of the brain circuits that govern taste are hardwired at birth, except inthe tongue, where the cells in our taste buds taste receptor cells connect to taste neurons, said Hojoon Lee, Associate Research Scientist at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) in the US.

'It's a highly dynamic process. Taste cells are replaced every one to three weeks, and one type of receptor may be replaced by a different type. Each time a new taste receptor cell is made, it needs to make the right connection with the brain, Lee added, in the paper detailed in the journal Nature.
When taste receptor cells are produced, the cells most likely express dedicated molecular signals that attract the right complement of taste neurons.
'The taste system gives us a unique opportunity to explore how connections between taste cells and neurons are wired and preserved, in the face of random turnover of our sensory cells, Zuker said. IANS


MENAFN1008201700670000ID1095720483
 
 


Gulf Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help