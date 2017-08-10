Sacramento forward Randolph arrested on marijuana charge MENAFN - Gulf Times - 10/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size



Randolph, 36, was detained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after a crowd gathered at a public housing estate in the gritty Watts neighborhood on Wednesday. Randolph, a two-time All Star who joined the Kings on a two-year 24mn contract earlier this summer from the Memphis Grizzlies, was detained along with another man. He was cited for intent to supply because of the large amount of marijuana found at the address, reports said citing law enforcement.

Randolph was arrested at around 11pm local time and booked five hours later with bail set at 20,000 (17,000 euros). Randolph, who spent eight years at Memphis, averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds last season.



Celtics to play 76ers inLondon in January

The Boston Celtics will meet the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London in January for a regular NBA game, league officials announced yesterday. The game, to be played January 11, will be the Celtics' second trip to London, having played Minnesota there in a 2007 pre-season contest, and the first for the 76ers, whose prior British experience was a 2013 pre-season game at Manchester against Oklahoma City.

The 76ers boast some of the NBA's top young talent, including 2016 NBA Draft top pick Ben Simmons of Australia, who missed all of last season with a foot injury, and 2017 top draft selection Markelle Fultz as well as 2016-17 campaign All-Rookie selections Joel Embiid of

'I look forward to coming back to London with the Sixers after visiting for the first time this summer, Embiid said.

'We are a young, hungry team and will be sure to give the fans an exciting game against Boston in January.

The Celtics feature two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas, who led Boston with a career-high 28.9 points a game last season, plus newly acquired All-Star Gordon Hayward from Utah and four-time NBA All-Star Al Horford, the team's top rebounder, from the Dominican Republic.

'It's very exciting for our team and the whole Celtics organization to compete in front of our loyal fans in London, Thomas said. 'I can't wait to connect with them at the NBA London Game 2018 and hopefully make new fans in the process.

Counting pre-season contests, it will be the NBA's 16th game in London. 'Our events have become an annual opportunity for basketball fans across Europe to come together and share their passion for the NBA, league commissioner Adam Silver said.



Casspi, Robinson to instruct at

Golden State Warriors forward Omri Casspi, the first Israeli player in the NBA, and retired San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson are among instructors at the Basketball Without Borders camp starting Sunday in Israel.

The youngsters appearing at the 16th European edition of the global camps organized by the NBA and governing body FIBA were announced yesterday. Top boys and girls from 22 nations will attend the sessions in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Netanya, the first to be staged in Israel.

Casspi, 29, signed a free agent deal with the reigning NBA champion Warriors last month after spending parts of last season with Sacramento, New Orleans and Minnesota. He has also played for Cleveland and Houston since starting his NBA career in 2009.

Robinson, a 10-time NBA All-Star center, was a two-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic champion and the 1995 NBA Most Valuable Player during a career that spanned from 1989-2003. Other active NBA players at the camp include Philadelphia guard Jerryd Bayless, Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker and Toronto Raptors swingman Normall Powell, all from the United States.

'Landed in Israel! Excited for a good week of Basketball Without Borders with the @NBA, Dekker tweeted. More than 2,860 participants from 134 nations have taken part in 51 Basketball Without Borders camps in 26 countries since 2001, with 46 of them having been selected in the NBA Draft.



(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession with intent to supply after a late-night disturbance in Los Angeles, reports said yesterday.Randolph, 36, was detained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after a crowd gathered at a public housing estate in the gritty Watts neighborhood on Wednesday. Randolph, a two-time All Star who joined the Kings on a two-year 24mn contract earlier this summer from the Memphis Grizzlies, was detained along with another man. He was cited for intent to supply because of the large amount of marijuana found at the address, reports said citing law enforcement.Randolph was arrested at around 11pm local time and booked five hours later with bail set at 20,000 (17,000 euros). Randolph, who spent eight years at Memphis, averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds last season.Celtics to play 76ers inLondon in JanuaryThe Boston Celtics will meet the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London in January for a regular NBA game, league officials announced yesterday. The game, to be played January 11, will be the Celtics' second trip to London, having played Minnesota there in a 2007 pre-season contest, and the first for the 76ers, whose prior British experience was a 2013 pre-season game at Manchester against Oklahoma City.The 76ers boast some of the NBA's top young talent, including 2016 NBA Draft top pick Ben Simmons of Australia, who missed all of last season with a foot injury, and 2017 top draft selection Markelle Fultz as well as 2016-17 campaign All-Rookie selections Joel Embiid of #Cameroon and Dario Saric of Croatia.'I look forward to coming back to London with the Sixers after visiting for the first time this summer, Embiid said.'We are a young, hungry team and will be sure to give the fans an exciting game against Boston in January.The Celtics feature two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas, who led Boston with a career-high 28.9 points a game last season, plus newly acquired All-Star Gordon Hayward from Utah and four-time NBA All-Star Al Horford, the team's top rebounder, from the Dominican Republic.'It's very exciting for our team and the whole Celtics organization to compete in front of our loyal fans in London, Thomas said. 'I can't wait to connect with them at the NBA London Game 2018 and hopefully make new fans in the process.Counting pre-season contests, it will be the NBA's 16th game in London. 'Our events have become an annual opportunity for basketball fans across Europe to come together and share their passion for the NBA, league commissioner Adam Silver said.Casspi, Robinson to instruct at #Israel hoops campGolden State Warriors forward Omri Casspi, the first Israeli player in the NBA, and retired San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson are among instructors at the Basketball Without Borders camp starting Sunday in Israel.The youngsters appearing at the 16th European edition of the global camps organized by the NBA and governing body FIBA were announced yesterday. Top boys and girls from 22 nations will attend the sessions in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Netanya, the first to be staged in Israel.Casspi, 29, signed a free agent deal with the reigning NBA champion Warriors last month after spending parts of last season with Sacramento, New Orleans and Minnesota. He has also played for Cleveland and Houston since starting his NBA career in 2009.Robinson, a 10-time NBA All-Star center, was a two-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic champion and the 1995 NBA Most Valuable Player during a career that spanned from 1989-2003. Other active NBA players at the camp include Philadelphia guard Jerryd Bayless, Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker and Toronto Raptors swingman Normall Powell, all from the United States.'Landed in Israel! Excited for a good week of Basketball Without Borders with the @NBA, Dekker tweeted. More than 2,860 participants from 134 nations have taken part in 51 Basketball Without Borders camps in 26 countries since 2001, with 46 of them having been selected in the NBA Draft. MENAFN1008201700670000ID1095720479













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days





