MENAFN - Gulf Times - 10/08/2017
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) #Japan picked up their first win in Group A, with a comfortable 87-49 victory over Chinese Taipei at the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 yesterday.
Despite trailing early, #Japan secure the lead with a few minutes left in the first period and would not relinquish it the rest of the way.
A dominant 18-5 second period saw #Japan get a stranglehold on the contest to run out 38-point winners. Makoto Hiejima and Furukawa top scored for #Japan with 15 points each, whilst Chu was the only player in double figures for Chinese Taipei, also with 15. #Japan improved to 1-1, whilst Chinese Taipei dropped to the same record.
Qatar, who lost their opening match to #Iraq on Wednesday, will take on #China today. The Maroons need to win their match against continental powerhouse to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the next stage from Group B.
#Australia continued their dominant start in their first ever FIBA Asia Cup, defeating Hong Kong 99-58. #Australia led from start to finish in the impressive display, sharing the ball and seeing six players reach double figures.

Todd Blanchfield led the Boomers with 18 points, as Mitch Creek added 11. Yi Ting Lo led three players in double figures for Hong Kong with 11 points, along with 5 assists. #Australia are now 2-0 atop of Group D, whilst Hong Kong continue to look for their first victory at 0-2.
In Wednesday's late match, #Jordan survived a furious late rally from #Syria to prevail 68-66. #Jordan appeared to be in control of the contest, before #Syria cut a 20-point lead to single digits, even taking a lead momentarily. However, #Jordan made plays when it counted to hold on for the win. Sixteen points from Mousa Alawadi led Jordan, with a game-high 25 points from Tarek Aljabi proving not to be enough for Syria.


