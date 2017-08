At least four policemen killed in Egypt's North Sinai MENAFN - 10/08/2017

Furthermore, attacks on security forces have been frequent in the country since the army, led by general-turned-President al-Sisi, and ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Muris in 2013.



In addition, the violence has been concentrated in the Sinai Peninsula, where



Meanwhile, a group of gunmen killed two police officers and hurt another in a village north of Cairo.

