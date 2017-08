(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

JEDDAH, 10th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Vice Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, met with Iraqi Minister of Oil, Jabbar Al-Allaibi, in Jeddah yesterday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations, especially joint opportunities in the economic fields in general and energy in particular, including the opening of land ports, direct flights and encouraging tde exchange and investments from the Saudi private sector.

The discussion also touched on the close cooperation between the two countries in the field of oil policy coordination and the confirmation of the two countries full commitment to the agreement to reduce oil production until the markets reach the target balance of this agreement.

