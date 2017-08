(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Acting Chief Operations Officer at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Ahmed Al Shamsi, has said that London, Bombay, Delhi and Manila were the top destinations for travellers through Abu Dhabi International Airport in June, with air traffic to London increasing by 6 percent, and Delhi-bound travellers up by 11 percent compared to the same month last yea.

He added that the airport was maintaining its strong growth curve, welcoming a total of 11.92 million travellers during the first half of 2017, up 0.7 percent from 11.84 million in the corresponding period in 2016, with a total of 1.76 million passing through the airport during the month.

