SHARJAH, 10th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, has said that the announcement of the year 2018 as the "Year of Zayed" is a new opportunity to commemorate the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"It also gives us the opportunity to mark the work, values and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed in goodness, giving, determination and will to build the nation that qualified it to possess a presigious position worldwide and a model traced in all fields," added Mr. Al Suwaidi.

The #Year of Zayed coincides with the centennial of the birth of the country's founding father.

Al Suwaidi concluded, "The year of Zayed will be a remarkable one to recall the great achievements of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who dedicated his life to his religion, country, people and nation."

