MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM) - 10/08/2017
DUBAI, 10th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, HIPA, has announced the imminent launch of a black and white photography exhibition at Dubai Mall, entitled, ‘The World of Black and White Photography'. Running until the 19th of August, the exhibition will include a series of black and white photography from previous seasons of HIPA.

Commenting on the opening of the exhibition, Ali bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, said, "Black and white photography is one of the most recognisable and hought provoking forms of photography known to the arts community. At HIPA, our dedication to this niche form of photography has been evident with various categories open for photographers to take part in and showcase their skill in this nostalgic artistic expression. The opportunity to exhibit some of the best black and white photography submitted into HIPA in the past seven years was a unique one and we are delighted to be working with the Dubai Mall on this exciting project."

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Chris Moran

