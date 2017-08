(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, TAQA, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the period ended 30th June, 2017.

Commenting on the results, Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Acting Chief Operating Officer, said, "TAQA's results for the first half of 2017, which demonstrated a positive net income for the second consecutive quarter, were driven by strong operational performance, continued efficiency improvements and a focus on core operations.

A key operational milestone was the achievement of first oil from our Atrush project in the Kurdistan Region of #Iraq post period in July. Atrush will be a significant contributor to the group's long-term cash flows and net income.

"Against the backdrop of a prolonged lower oil and gas price environment, TAQA will continue to concentrate on safe and efficient operations while looking for opportunities to optimise our portfolio."

