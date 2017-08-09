(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 9th August, 2017 (WAM) -- A group of #UAE youth taking part in the Emirates Programme for Community and Specialised Volunteering, have contributed to reducing the suffering of children and elderly patients in Somali villages to mark International Youth Day, celebrated on 12th August of each year.

Implementing these efforts fall within the framework of the millennial volunteering campaign theme, 'Giving is Happiness', and are in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make 2017 the Year of Giving.

The aid initiative is a joint humanitarian programme of the Zayed Giving Initiative, the Dar Al Ber Society, the Sharjah Charity House and Saudi-German Hospitals, in coordination with health and volunteer associations in Somalia.

Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chairman of the Emirates Programme for Community and Specialised Volunteering and Emirates Doctors President, said that several innovative programmes had been launched since the introduction of the initiative in the year 2000. Youngsters have been trained to volunteer in various health, educational, cultural and sports areas, enabling them to serve numerous local and international communities.

The initiative has also seen the establishment of the Emirates Programme for Community and Specialised Volunteering, the Arab Giving Forum, the #UAE Volunteering Conference, the Youth of Giving meetings, the perodic organisation of the Arab Forum to enable young people to volunteer, launch of the social entrepreneurs' programmes, and establishment of the Zayed Academy for Humanitarian Action. It has also supported the millennial giving campaign Giving is Happiness.

Moza Al Otaibi, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Giving Initiative, said that the current humanitarian missions of the youth in Somali villages are aimed at implementing joint action between the health, humanitarian and volunteer associations. The objective is to reach out to thousands of children and elderly patients in Somali villages, which reflects the strength of the relations between both countries and promotes joint volunteer action between Emirati and Somali medical personnel.

This is in line with the humanitarian mission started the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and in continuation of the journey of giving as directed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the #UAE Armed Forces.

The volunteer medical team in the mobile clinics in #Somalia includes 50 doctors, technicians and administrative staff, who are highly qualified in dealing with various medical cases.

