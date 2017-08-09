Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - AzerNews - 09/08/2017
(MENAFN - AzerNews) Usage of diplomatic language alone without real political pressure asserted, current situation around the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will not change, saidAndre Widmer.

The Swiss journalist and author of the book titled 'The Forgotten Conflict: Two Decades after the Nagorno-Karabakh War, made the remark while talking Trend commenting on the recent (Aug. 7) attack of the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijani civilian population, on August. 9.

As a result of the deliberate targeting of the civilian population and precise shelling of the settlements located in the areas of the line of contact and along the borderline with #Azerbaijan on August 7 by Armenian side 13-year-old resident of Garalar village of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district

Ramil Yusibov was wounded.

'Unfortunately, Karabakh conflict, lost in the shadows of the wars in Syria, Iraq, #Yemen and #Ukraine and the North Korean crisis, seems to have been forgotten by the international community, Widmer said. 'Notwithstanding April, 2016 escalation it seems that some key players like Russia and the US are still not willing to put enough energy and effort to resolve the conflict.

'Nearly 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory is still occupied by Armenia, which prevents almost million refugees from return to their homes. This is unacceptable, he noted.

Keys to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict lie in Moscow, expert added.

'Russia has the economical and political strength to bring #Armenia to the point of ending the occupation, he said. 'The first step could be comprised of liberation of the occupied districts around Nagorno-Karabakh, which would allow the return of refugees to their homes. However unfortunate, I think that Russia is not actually interested in the resolution of conflicts in post-Soviet expanse.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when #Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. #Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

