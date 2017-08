Dubai's finance hub status at risk due to Qatar's trade boycott MENAFN - 09/08/2017

(MENAFN) Dubai risks damaging its status as a fiscal center as a result of the trade boycott of #Qatar by a Saudi-led bloc, which involves the UAE.Accordingly, it could become increasingly hard for Dubai to act as a comprehensive regional hub for global firms' Gulf operations if the tension in the region continued.In addition, the UAE, KSA, #Egypt and Bahraincut ties with #Qatar over false Saudi allegations that #Qatar has been supporting Islamist groups.Moreover, the rift has prompted some banks from KSA, the #UAE and #Bahrain to cut their exposure to #Qatar in different ways, involving by delaying letters of credit and investment deals.













