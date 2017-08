Mwani Qatar handles 111.380 tons of cargo in June, July MENAFN - 08/08/2017

Through the cited period it also handled almost 72.887 standard containers and as many as 135.006 heads of livestock.



In July, the firm proclaimed thatits performance reached a record high with general cargo in particular viewing the highest increase to 158 percent.



Accordingly, the company handled 48.873 standard containers in July while the volume of general cargo handled by the firm in the same month hits 80.275 tons.

