Qatar Central Bank's global reserves hit QR113.9bn

Moreover, foreign currency reserves must be sufficient to comprise 100 percent of reserve money and cover three months of import of goods and services.



Last year, money supply as showed by narrow money (M1) decelerated as compared to the previous year reflecting deceleration in growth of demand deposits.



Qatar Central Bank's net global reserves reached QR113.9bn last year, while reserves were adequate, based on global measures of reserve adequacy.













