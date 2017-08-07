Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Germany needs open dialogue with Turkey, says expert  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Trend News Agency - 07/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) Due to the fact that #Turkey is the only country that can stop the refugee inflow to Germany, Berlin needs an immediate open dialogue with Ankara, Gungor Gokdag, columnist of the Turkish ZedLife newspaper told Trend.

He was commenting on the growing tensions between #Germany and Turkey.

Due to the fact that #Germany is the most economically developed state in the EU, most of the refugees from the Middle East region and particularly, from #Syria and Iraq, prefer to get to this country, said the expert.

According to him, the refugee inflow to #Germany can create serious social problems in this country and also contribute to the growth of Islamophobia in the German society.

Gokdag outlined that, along with the economic role of Germany, Berlin's political activity in the #EuropeanUnion also should be noted, which when complied makes this country the EU's locomotive.

'Existing disagreements among the EU members also force #Germany to play a more active role in this organization, and all of this is reflected in the country's foreign policy and its relations with other countries,' he added.

Prior to that, Turkish Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik said that, #Turkey doesn't see the grounds for preserving the migration agreement with the EU.

#Turkey has fulfilled all obligations under the agreement, while EU hasn't fulfilled any promises so far.

#Turkey can change the migration agreement at any time and in any format, noted Celik. 'I am sure that the time has come to revise the agreement, and I don't think that there are reasons to uphold it,' he added.

The heads of states and governments of the EU member countries had agreed on a joint plan to battle the migration crisis with #Turkey in mid-March 2016. It envisages, in particular, the return of illegal migrants arrived in #Greece from Turkey's territory back to the latter and accommodation of legal migrants-Syrians entered from #Turkey by EU on a 'one-for-one' basis.

As part of these arrangements, in May 2016, the European Commission offered the European Parliament and the EU Council to lift visa restrictions for Turkish citizens if Ankara would fulfill the remaining conditions for the abolition of visas by the end of June. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in turn, threatened EU with an exit from the migration agreement, if the #EuropeanUnion doesn't provide citizens of his country with a visa-free regime.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:

MENAFN0708201701870000ID1095703614
 
 


Trend News Agency




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help