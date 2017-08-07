Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Cairo university professor investigated over sexual harassment allegations  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt - 07/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Amid much controversy this past week, a Cairo University media professor was referred to investigations over sexual harassment allegations, newly appointed university president Mohamed Al-Khasht said in an interview with DMC channel on Saturday.

A voice recording circulating on social media networks triggered the case. In the published recording, a man is dictating a woman a letter where she supposedly admits she physically offered herself to him and that he refused. The woman is also heard saying she would not 'take her clothes off and be photographed.' A scream is heard in the recording, described by social media users as 'terrifying'.

With no official story of what has really happened, there were allegations that the professor physically abused a student, and maybe others, and threatened them to force them into complying with sexual acts.

On Friday, the Dean of the Mass Cmunication Faculty at the university published a statement in which she stated that the professor in question has been suspended from work since April and referred to the disciplinary council over 'a previous incident,' and that the recently circulated incident will be added to the investigation file. She did not specify whether or not the previous incident was related to sexual abuse.

This comes as students rallied Sunday in front of the university holding banners that called for the trial of the professor in question.

On the other hand, the professor denied allegations in a phone call to DMC channel on Saturday, declining to provide details, simply claiming that there was an 'intended distortion campaign going on against him.'

There have been other unconfirmed testimonies accusing the professor of sexual assaults.

MENAFN0708201701530000ID1095703604
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  
 
 


Daily News Egypt




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help