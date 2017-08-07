(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Amid much controversy this past week, a Cairo University media professor was referred to investigations over sexual harassment allegations, newly appointed university president Mohamed Al-Khasht said in an interview with DMC channel on Saturday.

A voice recording circulating on social media networks triggered the case. In the published recording, a man is dictating a woman a letter where she supposedly admits she physically offered herself to him and that he refused. The woman is also heard saying she would not 'take her clothes off and be photographed.' A scream is heard in the recording, described by social media users as 'terrifying'.

With no official story of what has really happened, there were allegations that the professor physically abused a student, and maybe others, and threatened them to force them into complying with sexual acts.

On Friday, the Dean of the Mass Cmunication Faculty at the university published a statement in which she stated that the professor in question has been suspended from work since April and referred to the disciplinary council over 'a previous incident,' and that the recently circulated incident will be added to the investigation file. She did not specify whether or not the previous incident was related to sexual abuse.

This comes as students rallied Sunday in front of the university holding banners that called for the trial of the professor in question.

On the other hand, the professor denied allegations in a phone call to DMC channel on Saturday, declining to provide details, simply claiming that there was an 'intended distortion campaign going on against him.'

There have been other unconfirmed testimonies accusing the professor of sexual assaults.

MENAFN0708201701530000ID1095703604