Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Today in Kuwait's History  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 06/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


(MENAFN - #Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- 1904 -- Captain S.G. Knox arrives in #Kuwait as the first British political representative. He had served until April 28, 1906, during the era of Kuwait's 7th Amir Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah.
1962 -- The late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues decree concerning the consular and diplomatic corps. Its first article stipulates formation of diplomatic representation missions, in accordance with a proposal by the foreign minister and cabinet approval.
1962 -- The late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues decree on Kuwait's membership in some international organizations, namely the World Bank for Construction and the International Development Foundation.
1962 -- The late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues decree on Kuwait's joining two agreements over establishment of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank for Construction.
1962 -- The late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues decree approving establishment of youth clubs and welfare societies.
1963 -- The renowned Kuwaiti poet, Sager Al-Shebeeb, dies at the age of 70.
1990 -- The UN Security Counciissues Resolution 661, imposing military, financial and trade sanctions on Iraq. It called on all countries to stop trading with Baghdad until it withdrew its troops unconditionally from Kuwait.

2005 -- The board of the Credit and Savings Bank approve reducing plots of land, allotted for citizens for construction of houses on basis of long-time soft loans, from 370 square meters, per plot, to 280 square meters.
2007 -- #Kuwait witnesses the first commercial swap deal, when businessmen Saud Al-Mutairi and Sayyed Abdulwahab Al-Rifaee traded two investment buildings, worth KD 2.5 million (around USD 8 million) for a diamond-engraved watch and a collection of unique diamond gemstones.
2008 -- The State of #Kuwait became a board member at Universal Postal Union (UPU). The UPU is a 40-member organization headquartered in Geneva.
2013 -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates the first regular session of the National Assembly's 14th legislative term.
2013 -- MP Marzouq Al-Ghanim named National Assembly Speaker for the 14th legislative term. (end) hb

MENAFN0608201700710000ID1095699241
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  
 
 


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help