06/08/2017

1962 -- The late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues decree concerning the consular and diplomatic corps. Its first article stipulates formation of diplomatic representation missions, in accordance with a proposal by the foreign minister and cabinet approval.

1962 -- The late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues decree on Kuwait's membership in some international organizations, namely the World Bank for Construction and the International Development Foundation.

1962 -- The late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues decree on Kuwait's joining two agreements over establishment of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank for Construction.

1962 -- The late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues decree approving establishment of youth clubs and welfare societies.

1963 -- The renowned Kuwaiti poet, Sager Al-Shebeeb, dies at the age of 70.

1990 -- The UN Security Counciissues Resolution 661, imposing military, financial and trade sanctions on Iraq. It called on all countries to stop trading with Baghdad until it withdrew its troops unconditionally from Kuwait.

2005 -- The board of the Credit and Savings Bank approve reducing plots of land, allotted for citizens for construction of houses on basis of long-time soft loans, from 370 square meters, per plot, to 280 square meters.

2013 -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates the first regular session of the National Assembly's 14th legislative term.

1904 -- Captain S.G. Knox arrives in Kuwait as the first British political representative. He had served until April 28, 1906, during the era of Kuwait's 7th Amir Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah.

2007 -- Kuwait witnesses the first commercial swap deal, when businessmen Saud Al-Mutairi and Sayyed Abdulwahab Al-Rifaee traded two investment buildings, worth KD 2.5 million (around USD 8 million) for a diamond-engraved watch and a collection of unique diamond gemstones.

2008 -- The State of Kuwait became a board member at Universal Postal Union (UPU). The UPU is a 40-member organization headquartered in Geneva.















