Kuwait- USD rate stable at KD 0.301 MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 06/08/2017

KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The rate of the US Dollar remained stable at KD 0.301, while the Euro went down to KD 0.355, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) Sunday. The rate of th Sterling Pound also went down to KD 0.393, while the Swiss Franc was at KD 0.310. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at KD 0.002.















