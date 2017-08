Kuwait- His Highness the Amir congratulates Bolivia on nat'l day MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 06/08/2017

KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to the President of Bolivia Juan Evo Morales Ayma on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.















