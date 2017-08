Kuwait Bourse ends Sunday's trading on mix board MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 06/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





The Weighted Index went up by 0.38 points to stand at 413.0 points as well as KSX 15 gaining 0.75 points to reach 945.2 points.



Number of trades was at 2,048, with a value of KD 6,970,354.88, and the volume reaching 47,748,937 shares. (end) lb (MENAFN - #Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Boursa Kuwait, formerly known as #Kuwait Stock Exchange, ended Sunday trading with the benchmark going down by 13.71 points to read 6,811.99 points.The Weighted Index went up by 0.38 points to stand at 413.0 points as well as KSX 15 gaining 0.75 points to reach 945.2 points.Number of trades was at 2,048, with a value of KD 6,970,354.88, and the volume reaching 47,748,937 shares. (end) lb MENAFN0608201700710000ID1095699215 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....