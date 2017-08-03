Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Trend News Agency - 03/08/2017
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 3

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan's delegation led by Chairman of the Senate (upper house of the Uzbek parliament) Nigmatulla Yuldashev will take part in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's press service said in a message.

The solemn inauguration ceremony of the re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will be held on Aug. 5.

For the first time, Rouhani became the President of #Iran in August of 2013. During the elections held on May 19, 2017, he was re-elected for a second four-year term. He garnered 57 percent of the votes in the election, with a turnout of 73 percent of the electorate.

It was previously reported that Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Hassn Rouhani on the occasion of his victory in the election and becoming Iran's President for the next term.

#Iran is among ten leading economic partners of Uzbekistan. More than 120 joint Iranian-Uzbek companies are operating in Uzbekistan, 20 of which were created with 100-percent participation of Iranian capital. The activities of these companies cover the production of consumer goods, textile, agricultural products and carpets, as well as the provision of services, technology development and import-export operations.

In August of 2014, governments of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, #Iran and #Oman signed a memorandum on the implementation of the agreement related to the creation of the 'Central Asia - Persian Gulf' transportation corridor.

