MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 02/08/2017
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) If you had about 110.5 million (Dh406 million), what would you do with it?

We have a suggestion: buy an iPhone.

Emphasis on 'an' there, because we're talking of just a single iPhone - one that costs that much.

And one of its proud owners? Nita Ambani, wife of India's richest man, Reliance Industries boss Mukesh Ambani.

The jaw-dropping, eye-popping iPhone we're talking about here is the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond.

And on this stupendous device: made of 24-carat gold and pink gold, dipped in platinum for an unbreakable body, protected from hacking and, the crown jewel (literally), a pink diamond slapped into it.

Multiple reports have pegged this uber-luxurious smartphone, made by Falcon Luxury, at 48.5 million (178.1 million), but others claim it to be at (Dh351 million) and .

And apparently, they also make gold, rose gold or platinum (Dh1.1 million).

Oddly and curiously, though, Falcon Luxury's website and is nowhere to be found.

Let's see... that's enough to feed over 18.5 million people with a Quarter Pounder meal (with cheese, ) at Dh23 each, more than 27.1 million with a biryani at Dh15 each, almost enough to pay , about 185 villas in Dubai at an , or give 104,102 individuals the at Dh3,899 each.

The Falcon Supernova wonder beats every other luxury phone by light-years: at least put the iPhone 5 Black Diamond at second place, with a 15.3 million price tag.

Cue .

-

Khaleej Times




