It was only a matter of time when word of Dubai's new internet star - chef 'Salt Bae' got to UAE's royalty, and visited one of his restaurants in the UAE.

Turkish chef Nusret Gke aka 'Salt Bae' had recently met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the #UAE Armed Forces, a meeting he will never forget for the rest of his life - and forget he did not.

The star chef recently shared another picture from the prince's visit, earlier this year, to his Nusr-Et steakhouse in Abu Dhabi.

The chef's fame has spread far and wide, with celebrities flying in from all over the world to dine at one of his eateries in Turkey, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The butcher and chef has become the year's first internet sensation - for his finesse and flair in chopping meat and sprinkling salt.

The internet seems to be losing its calm over him (and his sensual videos!).

When 'Salt Bae' was in the presence of Abu Dhabi royalty:

- Mohamed AlMaeeni???? (@redbey) This was recently posted by 'Salt Bae' - showing off his skills to the prince:

Earlier in January, one of his Instagram videos went viral and the father of nine became an internet star overnight, spawning hundreds of #SaltBae memes and even a line of merchandise, including mugs and t-shirts.

Even superstar singer Rihanna couldn't resist getting a 'Salt Bae' t-shirt:

A photographof him sprinkling salt on a piece of meat has even been tweeted by American singer Bruno Mars earning him the nickname 'Salt Bae'.

Nusret's Instragram following has grown from over a million followers to 8.5 million by mid-2017.

Here's the chef with tennis great Roger Federer:

His videos of him chopping up steaks and ending it with his trademark 'salt sprinkle' have been garnering views in the millions.

Nusret is an owner of a small steak-house chain in Turkey. Nusret not only cooks and sells his original meat, but also carves carcasses with his own hands operating huge knives masterly, in a very elegant manner.

The chef is a true rags to riches story - according to local media reports - leaving school, because his family did not have money to pay for his education, and becoming an assistant of a butcher.

He now owns restaurants in Turkey, Dubai and Abu Dhabi and has over 400 people working for him.

Here is the handsome chef with his nine children:

His influence can even be felt in the sporting world, where players are celebrating victories with Nusret's trademark 'salt sprinkle' action:

