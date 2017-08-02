'Don't abandon your dogs, they are not second-hand objects' MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 02/08/2017

Dog shelter K9 Friends launched this campaign along with an advertising agency, Saatchi and Saatchi, who placed the ads on Dubizzle. It was inspired after witnessing a growing number of people abandoning their dogs while leaving Dubai in the summer.



A total of 52 'second-hand' dog ads have been placed in several different categories in Dubizzle and includes a description, as well as why they were abandoned. Another goal of the campaign is to get residents to adopt these dogs that are currently in the K9 Friends shelter.



One dog ad, placed in the baby toys section, said: "Dora, Abandoned by family because she barks. Found broken. Fixed up with love. High-energy category. Made to bounce all over the place. Perfect addition for a mad house. Dogs are not second-hand objects. They're invaluable. Adopt Dora by going to K9friends.com #AdoptInvaluableDogs."



Another one said: "Shiva, Thrown out of car by family. Found barely working. Spirit carefully and tenderly restored to perfect condition. Snuggling is main feature. Needs home to protect her for life. Dogs are not second-hand objects. They're invaluable."



The ads also have a "usage" description imilar to the ones any other object being sold on a classified website would have. For instance, one usage description for an abandoned dog said: "Used an average amount, as frequently as would be expected Condition: A bit of wear and tear, but in good working condition."



Samer Zouehid, the associate creative director at Saatchi and Saatchi, the advertising agency, said that they deliberately made the dogs sound like objects to show how these canines actually get treated by Dubai residents.



"Dogs are not objects, but when people leave Dubai, they abandon their dogs. There is a huge number of dogs that have been abandoned. With this campaign, we aim to send a message that dogs are not objects and they shouldn't be treated like objects," Zouehid said.



"All of these dogs have been placed in different categories on Dubizzle, so the person is more likely to come across the ad. We really want to start the conversation on the number of dogs that get abandoned and why. We hope that these dogs can get adopted."



The 52 dogs are all seeking shelter at K9, which Dubai-based non-profit voluntary organisation that shelters, re-homes and rescues dogs.



The manager of K9 Friends, Alister Milne, had told Khaleej Times that the shelter has capacity for only 120 dogs, however, they are sheltering many more than that.



MENAFN0208201700490000ID1095687096













