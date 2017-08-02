(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emaar #Entertainment has unveiled a record-breaking organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen above Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.

The screen has successfully received three Guinness World Records titles, in partnership with LG. The screen has set records for being the largest and the highest resolution: Largest OLED screen, Highest resolution video wall and Largest high-definition video wall.

Comprising over 820 flexible, OLED panels, allowing the screen to emit light without the need for backlighting, with the thin and flexible high-definition screen providing wider viewing angles, to make the most of the breathtaking images and captivating colours. Truly unique to the Flexible Open Frame OLED signage from LG, the screen is able to curve, mimicking the rolling waves of the ocean, a perfect complement to the underwater creatures at Dubai Aquarium.

Maitha Al Dossari, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Entertainment, said: "Emaar #Entertainment continues to push the boundaries and achieve greater highs through innovative installations and attractions. We're committed to delivering the best in the industry and are honoured that the new OLED scren at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo has received three Guinness World Records achievements, underpinning our commitment to pioneering innovative attractions, continued advancements in technology and digital attractions, and inspiring joy."

Commenting on the record, Talal Omar, Guinness World Record's Country Manager - MENA, said: "We are very excited that Emaar #Entertainment and LG have set multiple records today with the Largest OLED screen, Highest resolution video wall and Largest high-definition video wall. The multiple records perfectly complements the advanced technology that we know Dubai is known for, Guinness World Records congratulates Emaar #Entertainment and LG. We are proud that Guinness World Records was able to yet again provide a platform to recognise and share amazing moments, always eager to showcase these records, and give companies or individuals a chance to be a part of an 'officially amazing' experience."

The record comes following the 2015 achievement by Emaar Entertainment, where Dubai Ice Rink and World Top DJ broke the Guinness World Records for Longest DJ relay.

MENAFN0208201700490000ID1095687075