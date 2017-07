Joblessness rate in Saudi Arabia up to 12.7% MENAFN - 31/07/2017

In addition, the high number of unemployed underlines the huge chalenge Riyadh faces after it vowed to generate further works for its nationals.



On the other hand, the jobless rate is at this time has exceeded a full percentage point compared with it in Q1 in the past year.

