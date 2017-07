Sharjah airport technical gates set to cut departure time MENAFN - 31/07/2017

Sharjah"s Department of eGovernment (DeG) stated at least 850,000 people have traveled via the 16 smart gates at Sharjah International Airport"s departure and arrival facilities during the previous 9 months.Moreover, DeG confirmed the modern smart entrances are estimated to reduce planned time to surpass passport control by about 70%.According to Director General of DeG, "DeG is dedicated to supporting the digital shift by government institutions and public sector entities in Sharjah and to playing a major role in establishing a sophisticated digital infrastructure in the emirate."













