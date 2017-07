Afreximbank, Arab Contractors ink facility pact worth USD200m MENAFN - 31/07/2017

On the other hand, Afreximbank stated that this is considered the first credit facility it gives to an Egyptian public company.



urthermore, AC's chairman added the agreement is set to recognize Arab Contractors' ability to expand its financing sources for its projects locally and globally through collaborating with main global financial institutions such as Afreximbank.

(MENAFN) Egypt's construction firm Arab Contractors posted that it has recently approved credit facility contract for USD200 million alongside the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).













