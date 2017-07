Iraq intends to boost energy relations with Iran MENAFN - 31/07/2017

(MENAFN) Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi posted that the government aims to reinforce its ties alongside Iran in oil and gas sectors.

Moreover, the official had already talked with his Iranian counterpart Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, saying that they have argued a lot of ideas of common interest including oil and gas fields that border them and possible collaboration on gas, energy, investment, infrastructure, as well as training.

Iran, Iraq have expressed their point of views over joint relations, especially exporting oil from Iraq's Kirkuk to Iranian refineries.













