Famous Syrian opposition figure, Michel Kilo, shed light on an important aspect of the Amman Accord on the Syrian South, in his latest article published by Al-Arabi al-Jadeed. His view covers expected outcomes and possible political and regional repercussions of the Accord between Jordan, the US, and Russia, realised by tireless and immense diplomatic effort on the Kingdom's behalf. Kilo's view is both thorough and precise, but it is crucial that and others keep in mind that the proposition is Jordan's idea. We have written countless articles on its implementation, and #Jordan was the only international party whose bet was that a Russo-American agreement on the Syrian South is possible. More so, Jordan's position was that the ceasefire could be implemented in other parts of #Syria as well. In short, it is the success of Jordan's diplomacy. Now, the Syrian South has become a Safe-Zone, also known as De-Escalation Zones. It provides asylum to people there from the woes of the ongoing, fruitless domestic dispute. In the meantime, it safeguards Jordan's strategic and national interests, without having to send Jordanian troops into #Syria to get involved in the bloodbath there, as other countries did. Back to Kilo's important article, which sort of spoke my mind. The Accord has realised significant results. One of these results is downsizing the number of players and the scale of foreign, regional and local influence. In other words, it gave the game a new set of rules, to include the US, Russia, and #Jordan as a primary stakeholder in the situation South of Syria. Meanwhile, it minimised the role of Iran, Turkey, Hezbollah, and other Arab states, who have their own agendas. As a result, the Syrian situation is now rid, to a considerable extent, of conflicting agendas and interests, both regional and local. The terms of the Accord pushed sectarian militias affiliated with the Syrian regime away from the borders to a safe distance, outside of Daraa. In their state, Russian observation forces have been deployed to oversee the implementation of the Accord. As for #Jordan and the US, the role of the two was to make sure the Free Syrian Army factions in the South stick to the cesefire, for now. Next, #Jordan and friends in the West hope that the ceasefire model could be applied to other parts of Syria, as mentioned above, to secure some degree of peace there too. According to Kilo, this would limit and downsize the role of the militias, whom have taken over the Syrian situation, and fallen under the influence of regional and international players. Not to mention personal goals. The militias have turned the military aspect of the Syrian crisis in to a political-economic business, since the recession of political and popular components of the Syrian revolution. Kilo sees that the ceasefire, the Accord in general, could be a gateway for the Post-Assad phase, to relieve #Syria of further internal conflict and military dispute. It may very well reshape the Syrian national identity, after it has become shattered to a dozen splinters during the war. Kilo thinks it may amplify the role of politics and politicians, minimise the role of militarisation, to help formulate the necessary national values for liberty and union, which are the primary and foremost original aims of the Syrian revolution. Notably, this was before the pacifist Syrian revolutionary movement was oppressed and militarised into a regional war by proxy. Is it a dream?! Possibly. But it is a possibility, even if by a long shot, that Kilo's anticipations would become reality; all options are on the table. Whether it is the armed opposition, or the Syrian regime, who's become entirely integrated in the Iranian influence, and perhaps even in spite of both, Kilo's dream may be realisable after all. Enforcing the ceasefire could help make Kilo's hopes come true, but more importantly, for the more immediate term, it helps to stop the bleeding in Syria. The Amman Accord could turn out to be a historic turning point to pave for the reconstruction of a vast nation. At least, it gives Kilo's dream enough room to breathe. The current discourse in Syria, however, is so catastrophic, that it may never pillar the unity, liberty, or relief of the Syrian people, not by a long shot! This article is an edited translation of the Arabic version, published by AlGhad.