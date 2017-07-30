Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper - 30/07/2017
(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper)

AMMAN —AlGhad— The House of Representatives enlisted new particularities under the definition of terrorism in the amendments passed today, Sunday, to include intentionally obstructing the enforcement of the law, constitution, or regulation, with the criminal purpose of disrupting peace and endangering society.

The new definition of terrorism is every intentional act, threat, or abstention of action, entailing individual or collective acts, regardless of motive or aim, which would endanger society and threaten stability.

Additionally, the definition now also includes any action that would disrupt public order and peace, intimidate citizens, threaten their lives, the environment, or public and private properties, including international facilities and diplomatic missions, or the occupation of any parts of these properties and facilities.

Previous parts of the definition have been retained, including endangering national resources or forcefully causing legal authorities or foreign organisations to carry out an act or abstain from it.

Meanwhile, the ratified bill has upped the penalty for perpetrators of terrorism from 5 years with hard labour to 10.

Any person found guilty of knowingly supplying, producing, or selling explosive, toxic, flammable, viral, chemical, or radioactive or any other material for the purpose of terrorism, will be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

