(MENAFN - #Jordan Times) Wasta is a form of corruption even though it is widespread, not only in developing but also in advanced countries.

To be sure, there are two kinds of wasta: one which is benevolent and good, and therefore positive, andone that is evil and destructive, and therefore negative.

In other words, wasta can serve a noble and honourable purpose by opening avenues to deserving people who are so marginalised and disadvantaged in their societies that they stand no chance to enjoy a right, be it in the form ofa job, a job transfer or even obtaining an official document, without someone extending a helping hand.

What is wrong with this kind of positivewasta when all it does is help a person obtain his rights?

In developing nations, many deserving people would have no chance of getting their dues,be itrelated to employment or other domains, without a helping hand, or wasta.

On the other hand, wasta can be evil when it promotes discrimination by granting certain privileges to undeserving people at the expense of qualified persons.

This happs a lot especially in developing countries, where such negative wasta is rampant even though less publicised.

Accordingly, wasta should be dropped from the list of practices recognised as forms of corruption.

There are other much more serious forms of corruption that go by without notice and behind closed doors.

Man is by nature a discriminating being no matter how much he tries to be even handed when dealing with people.

Peoplewill always favour someone over another, usually for subjective reasons.

Objectivity simply does not exist.

Human beings are not objective by nature and their decisions are often dictated by whims, perceptions or personal biases.

This is where positive wasta can play a role by improving the chances of success for people who are at a disadvantagebecause of their personal attributes orsocio-economic status.

Let us, therefore, promote positive wasta whenever possible, for the sake of fairness and to ensure equal opportunity.

