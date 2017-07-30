Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Wasta, and wasta  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Jordan Times - 30/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - #Jordan Times) Wasta is a form of corruption even though it is widespread, not only in developing but also in advanced countries.

To be sure, there are two kinds of wasta: one which is benevolent and good, and therefore positive, andone that is evil and destructive, and therefore negative.

In other words, wasta can serve a noble and honourable purpose by opening avenues to deserving people who are so marginalised and disadvantaged in their societies that they stand no chance to enjoy a right, be it in the form ofa job, a job transfer or even obtaining an official document, without someone extending a helping hand.

What is wrong with this kind of positivewasta when all it does is help a person obtain his rights?

In developing nations, many deserving people would have no chance of getting their dues,be itrelated to employment or other domains, without a helping hand, or wasta.

On the other hand, wasta can be evil when it promotes discrimination by granting certain privileges to undeserving people at the expense of qualified persons.

This happs a lot especially in developing countries, where such negative wasta is rampant even though less publicised.

Accordingly, wasta should be dropped from the list of practices recognised as forms of corruption.

There are other much more serious forms of corruption that go by without notice and behind closed doors.

Man is by nature a discriminating being no matter how much he tries to be even handed when dealing with people.

Peoplewill always favour someone over another, usually for subjective reasons.

Objectivity simply does not exist.

Human beings are not objective by nature and their decisions are often dictated by whims, perceptions or personal biases.

This is where positive wasta can play a role by improving the chances of success for people who are at a disadvantagebecause of their personal attributes orsocio-economic status.

Let us, therefore, promote positive wasta whenever possible, for the sake of fairness and to ensure equal opportunity.

MENAFN3007201700280000ID1095670533
 
 


Jordan Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help