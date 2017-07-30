The least Israel should do MENAFN - Jordan Times - 30/07/2017

(MENAFN - #Jordan Times) An Israeli embassy officer shot and killed two Jordanian nationals and Jordan, under its international obligation, allowed this person, who enjoys diplomatic immunity, to leave the country, but only after getting his testimony. #Jordan expected #Israel to honour its obligations under international law and investigate the case to allow justice to take its course, particularly that two human lives were lost. Instead, the killer was received like a hero by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. No investigation and no questions asked. Instead, the killer was received like a hero by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. No investigation and no questions asked. What message does that send? is known as a country that respects international law and honours its obligations. #Jordan is known as a country that respects international law and honours its obligations. #Israel is notorious for breaking international law and for continuously challenging international laws and norms. It was really absurd that the Israeli prime minister did not wait for an investigation into the case. Unfortunately, this is the prevailing Israeli thinking: the killing by a Jew of a non-Jew is immediately justified, no need for investigation or trial. It was really absurd that the Israeli prime minister did not wait for an investigation into the case. Unfortunately, this is the prevailing Israeli thinking: the killing by a Jew of a non-Jew is immediately justified, no need for investigation or trial. Trigger-happy Israeli soldiers, security guards or settlers are the judges and the executors. All that is needed is for the other side to be a non-Jew. It does not matter whether the killing can be justified as self-defence against a Jordanian boy, a bystander or a doctor trying to help; #Israel always gets away with murder, literally. It has been the case with the Palestinian people ever since It has been the case with the Palestinian people ever since #Israel was established on Palestinian land in 1948. It is ridiculous that a prime minister would not weigh in the consequences of his acts, on the wider picture, on Jordanian-Israeli ties or on the course of justice in his country. But then he and right wing people like him never cared about justice. But then he and right wing people like him never cared about justice. To see that, it is enough to see how justice is applied when it comes to the Palestinians, the victims of the Israeli occupation, who are being depicted by the strong Israeli and pro-Israel media machine into aggressors and terrorists for the simple reason that they try to defend themselves and regain a small part of the rights they were deprived of by their occupiers. Are there no more sane people in Are there no more sane people in #Israel who care about justice and about the moral ground their country is standing on? There was a time when #Israel had sane leaders willing to be peace partners. That time ended with the assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at a peace rally in Tel Aviv in 1995 by a right-wing activist who was influenced by the same rhetoric governing Israeli politics now. There was a time when we, in Jordan, were glad to see a strong Peace Now camp in There was a time when we, in Jordan, were glad to see a strong Peace Now camp in #Israel easily mobilising tens of thousands to rally for peace over weekends in Tel Aviv and elsewhere. We were hopeful that a Palestinian state will be born and will live peacefully next to Israel. Unfortunately we do not see the same picture anymore. The Netanyahu camp has been working overtime to kill peace prospects and to convince the Israeli public opinion that there is no serious partner for peace. They shelved the 2002 peace initiative proposed by all Arab and Muslim countries and are working to destroy Rabin's and the late King Hussein's peace legacy. The Netanyahu camp has been working overtime to kill peace prospects and to convince the Israeli public opinion that there is no serious partner for peace. They shelved the 2002 peace initiative proposed by all Arab and Muslim countries and are working to destroy Rabin's and the late King Hussein's peace legacy. #Jordan still believes in this legacy and works for it. But it now finds itself obliged to defend its rights and the rights of its people by demanding #Israel to carry out its moral and legal obligations under international law and achieve justice in the case of the two Jordanians killed by the Israeli guard. It also demands the same in the cold-blooded murder of judge Raed Zueiter by an Israeli soldier more than three years ago. It also demands the same in the cold-blooded murder of judge Raed Zueiter by an Israeli soldier more than three years ago. That is the simplest thing a law-abiding country can do. That is the simplest thing a law-abiding country can do. MENAFN3007201700280000ID1095670529













