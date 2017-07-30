Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Students to evaluate their university presidents — Higher Education Council  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Jordan Times - 30/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!



University students will be able to evaluate presidents of their universities through student councils, according to a Higher Education Council decision issued on Thursday (File photo)



<
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - #Jordan Times) AMMAN — University students will be able to evaluate presidents of their universities through student councils, according to aHigher #Education Council (HEC) decision issuedon Thursday.

The council has recently endorsed a system for evaluating presidents of public universities in a bid to improve performance, enhance competitiveness and boost accountability.

The move was also designed toincrease the ranking of Jordanian universities in international indexes.

The same specialised committee, which the HEC has entrusted to draft evaluation formstogather the views of instructors and administrators, will carry out personal interviews withstudent representatives,Higher #Education Minister Adel Tweisi said on Thursday.

Interviews will be held with presidents of student councils and two board members of the council in each public university, he explained to The #Jordan Times.

All student council members are elected through regular ross-university elections.

After the committee of experts draft the evaluation forms, the HEC will send them tothe boards of trustees of all universities to complete within a three-week period and then to return them to the HEC.

Currently, an independent committee of experts is looking into the submitted forms tovalidate the information in order to write a report on each university president, the minister noted.

The HEC will then look into the reports and take the necessary measures, which fall across a spectrum, from exemption from service at one end, torecognition notes on the other.

Meanwhile, the HEC on Thursday endorsed a set of regulations for the establishment of dentistry faculties at private universities, a decision described as a "turning point".

The council noted that dentistry faculties were previously exclusive to public universities.

MENAFN3007201700280000ID1095670522
 
 


Jordan Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help