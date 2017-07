Egyptian Foreign Minister Holds Talks with French Official MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 26/07/2017

Cairo, Dhu-AlQa'dah 3, 1438, Jul 26, 2017, SPA -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks today with President of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee of the French Senate Christian Cambon.

Durng the meeting, they discussed Egyptian-French relations in various fields as well as the last developments in the Middle East.

