Preparatory meeting to the Saudi Sudanese joint committee starts in Jeddah

Jeddah, Dhu-AlQa'dah 3, 1438, Jul 26, 2017, SPA -- The preparatory meeting for the sixth session of the Saudi-Sudani joint committee started in Jeddah today.

The Saudi delegation to the meeting was chaired by Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Batshan, undersecretary of the ministry of environment, water and agricultue for livestock affairs, while Dr. Badraddin Al-Sheikh Mohammed, undersecretary of the ministry of agriculture and forests, chaired the Sudanese side to the event.

A rich agenda is awaiting the two-day meeting.







